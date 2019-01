Bernie Sanders to visit with students at Benedict College

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will be in Columbia to meet with students at Benedict College.

Sanders will visit the college for an event called “A conversation with students.”

Sanders will speak Tuesday afternoon at the David H. Swinton Center on the college campus, according to school officials, seating is limited.

Sanders was in town Monday to speak at the MLK rally at the South Carolina State House.