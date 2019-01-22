Business leaders sit down with legislators for building forum

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Tuesday the State’s business leaders had a chance to sit down with the State’s political leaders.

Today the South Carolina chamber of commerce hosted business speaks, a Legislative forum which included discussions on education and tax reform among other issues. The President of the chamber says he is hopeful that this will be a productive year in the State House for South Carolina businesses.

According to its web site the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce is a statewide organization that promotes pro-job and pro-business policies at the State and Federal level.

