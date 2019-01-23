People in Denmark, SC have stopped drinking brown, foul smelling city water the Mayor says is safe

DENMARK, SC (WOLO) – People who live in a small Orangeburg County town say they are dealing with brown-tinted drinking water that smells foul and is filled with sediment.

The Charleston Post and Courier reported that many Denmark residents have opted to stop drinking the water.

The paper says for years the city used swimming pool disinfectant not approved by the EPA in an area drinking water well.

The town’s mayor says the water is safe to drink, but a researcher from Virginia Tech says the town’s water has high lead levels and DHEC says the town’s water system needs improvement.

