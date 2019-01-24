Low magnitude earthquake reported in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD, S.C. (WOLO) – A low 2.5 magnitude earthquake was reported in Fairfield County on Thursday morning.

No damages were reported.

Categories: Fairfield, Local News, News
