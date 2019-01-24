Low magnitude earthquake reported in Fairfield County Jan 24, 2019 6:13 PM EST abccolumbiasitestaff, FAIRFIELD, S.C. (WOLO) – A low 2.5 magnitude earthquake was reported in Fairfield County on Thursday morning. No damages were reported. Categories: Fairfield, Local News, News ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestMoreRelated Items displaced Allen Benedict Court Apartment res... SC House Speaker propose new bill that helps impro... Bi-partisan compromise in the works after two duel... SC federally funded foster care agencies allowed t...