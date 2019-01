FAIRFIELD COUNTY S.C. (WOLO)- South Carolina Emergency Management Division reports that a 2.5 magnitude earthquake moved through Fairfield County around 4:03 this morning.

SCEMD has not reported any damages or injuries at this time.

In the event of a weather related emergency SCEMD urges South Carolinian’s to download the SC Emergency app or you can stay alert by downloading ABC Columbia’s mobile app available on Iphone and Android devices.