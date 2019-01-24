WASHINGTON (WOLO)- President Trump has announced that the State of the State address has been cancelled.

Late Wednesday night Trump tweeted , ” “As the Shutdown was going on, Nancy Pelosi asked me to give the State of the Union Address. I agreed. She then changed her mind because of the Shutdown, suggesting a later date. This is her prerogative – I will do the Address when the Shutdown is over.”

In a letter earlier this month, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi issued a warning to the president that he should reschedule the speech until after the shutdown citing safety concerns.President Trump insisted on going forward with the address so in a second letter Pelosi informs the President that he will not be allowed to use the House floor and that he would have to find another venue to do so.

Senate leaders are scheduled to vote on two proposals Thursday. The Republican proposal offers temporary protection from deportation for some immigrants and border wall funding while the Democratic plan calls for reopening the government through February to hold immigration reform talks.

the GOP’s plan needs seven democrats to crossover while the democrats plan requires 13 republicans to vote.

There is no word yet on if and when the the State of the Union address will be rescheduled.