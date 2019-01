Blue Cross Blue Shield to hold career open house

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina is holding a Careers Open House on Tuesday, January 29 from 4-8 p.m. It’s happening at 2501 Faraway Drive, Columbia, SC 29219.

The event is free and open to the public.

Participants are asked to bring a copy of their resume.

For more information click HERE.