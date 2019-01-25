CFD: Forest Drive to reopen soon after a cut gas line blocks roadways

Kenneil Mitchell, Kimberlei Davis,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department officials say Forest Drive between Lakeshore Drive and Trenholm Road should be back open soon after a natural gas line was cut.

Officials say the natural gas line was cut around 8 a.m. by a construction crew, but they have since sealed the leak.

Firefighters say they evacuated a strip mall on 5115 Forest Drive due to a gas leak.

Columbia Fire Dept. says the gas is hazardous but no one has been injured.

Firefighters say SCE&G officials are on the scene.

Stay with ABC Columbia for updates.

