CFD: Forest Drive to reopen soon after a cut gas line blocks roadways

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department officials say Forest Drive between Lakeshore Drive and Trenholm Road should be back open soon after a natural gas line was cut.

Officials say the natural gas line was cut around 8 a.m. by a construction crew, but they have since sealed the leak.

Firefighters say they evacuated a strip mall on 5115 Forest Drive due to a gas leak.

Columbia Fire Dept. says the gas is hazardous but no one has been injured.

Firefighters say SCE&G officials are on the scene.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Forest Drive is expected to reopen shortly at Lakeshore Drive #gasleak — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) January 25, 2019