Inspection letter reveals multiple violations at Allen-Benedict Court

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– ABC Columbia News has obtained a letter detailing the results of a Columbia Fire Department inspection of the apartments Allen-Benedict Court.

The letter from Chief Aubrey Jenkins to Columbia Housing Authority Director Gilbert Walker, points to numerous fire code violations including the presence of natural gas, carbon monoxide, and missing smoke alarms.

The letter also addresses several property maintenance issues ranging from roach infestation, damaged ceilings, and leaking gas stoves.

The inspection was conducted after two people were found dead, and multiple gas leaks detected which lead to the evacuation of more than 400 residents.