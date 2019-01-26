Deputies: Man shot multiple times in Mi Casita Lounge parking lot

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Deputies say a man was shot multiple times outside the Mi Casita Lounge Saturday morning.

Deputies patrolling Decker Boulevard say they heard gunshots around 2:30a.m., which led them to the restaurant. When they arrived, deputies say they found a man who had been shot multiple times in the lower body.

He was transported to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital. His condition is still unknown.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.