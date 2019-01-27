2 shot, 1 injured after shooting in Springdale

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO)-Springdale Police are investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital Sunday night.

Police chief Coronet tells ABC Columbia news that the shooting stemmed from an altercation between three people.

The shooting happened off of Sightler Drive.

Officers say two people were shot and taken to a hospital in Richland County, while the third person was injured and taken to a hospital in Lexington County.

The shooter has not been identified at this time.

Information is limited at this time. Continue to check back for updates.