Two wounded in shooting outside Lexington Co. convenience store

LEXINGTON,SC (WOLO)-Deputies are investigating after two people were shot outside of a Lexington county convenience store Sunday night.

Both shooting victims hare recovering in the hospital. Deputies say their injuries are not life-threatening.

The shooting happened just before 7:30p.m. in the 3800 block of Highway 321.

Detectives are inside the convenience store interviewing potential witnesses who were on the scene at the time shots were fired near store

Segment of Highway 321 northbound closed while Lexington county deputies continue to investigation. Troopers and deputies are directing traffic to detour scene. Officials urge residents to use caution while in the area.