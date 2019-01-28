Road Closure in Richland County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If your commute takes you on Edgewater Drive, you need to be aware of a road closure.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has closed the road to repair substantial subgrade and pavement failures.

According to SC DOT Officials, the section of road that will be closed starts at the intersection of Legrand Road and ends at the intersection of Barbara Drive for a total length of 0.2 miles.

SCDOT officials say they plan to reopen the road at 5:00 PM Tuesday, January 29th.