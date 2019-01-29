All lanes on Millwood Avenue are blocked after pedestrian was killed

Kenneil Mitchell,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department say all lanes on the 2500 block of Millwood Avenue are blocked this morning due to a fatal incident.

Highway Patrol says around 6 a.m., a pedestrian was in the roadway and was fatally hit by a vehicle.

Troopers say the car involved is a SLED vehicle, but the incident is under investigation.

