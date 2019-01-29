Mayor Steve Benjamin addresses Allen Benedict Court housing crisis

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Mayor Steve Benjamin addressed several issues for the city of Columbia Tuesday night, but the Allen Benedict court housing crisis was front and center.

“The tragic deaths of Mr. Calvin Witherspoon, Jr. & Mr. Derrick Caldwell Roper only underscore the urgency and creativity with which we should be working together to pursue more public sector & private sector affordable housing in our city,” Benjamin said during his state of the city address.

Benjamin says after two people died in Allen Benedict court apartments two weeks ago from a gas leak that was found throughout the complex, he is doing what’s in his power to resolve this issue.

“We have a sense of urgency that the right thing is done and that people are held accountable for the issues that are before us,” Benjamin said. “I want to make sure that we don’t lose focus of meeting the needs of the citizens that actually need us right now.”

The more than 400 people displaced have been living hotel to hotel since the gas leak, but this week they’re supposed to have a permanent place to call home.

“We’ve been assured that by this Friday every single resident that has been displaced will have vouchers in hand to pick between three permanent housing units they can move to,” Benjamin said.

While some council members believe the Columbia housing director should resign, Mayor Benjamin tells ABC Columbia that he wants to make sure a thorough investigation is done by Columbia fire and police before anything happens.

Along with an independent investigation. He’s requesting be done by SLED.

“We do have the authority to remove commissioners who may not have done their jobs, and done it effectively,” Benjamin said.

Benjamin also went on to say that next week council will receive an update from Columbia fire and police department regarding their investigations.