Teachers take over the State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Teachers from all over the state came to Columbia to find their teacher voices and put them into action.

“They have been very receptive to listen to the teachers, and for many teachers, it’s the first time they’re using their teacher-voice. So, they’re getting empowered too,” Kathy Maness said, exec. dir. for the Palmetto State Teachers Association.

Education reform bills are in the Senate and the House but teachers say the bills still have problems, like adding 12 statewide standardized tests and adding a third oversight committee for education.

“They do this because they care about kids, but they also have to make a living wage,” Maness said.

Rep. Russell Ott and Sen. Mike Fanning helped the educators shift through the more than 80-page bill. Senator Fanning said many of the changes are just “rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.” Both Fanning and Ott encouraged the teachers to speak with their legislators and give their input on the education reform.

“It breaks my heart when I ask the question, how many of you have actually considered leaving the profession and every single hand in the room goes up,” Rep. Ott said.

Teachers we spoke with took a personal day to attend the rally, and there were also many teachers who wanted to attend but were unable to because of the shortage of substitutes who could take their place.

“Teachers tend to be rule followers, and we don’t want to break any rules. We want to do the right thing… so speaking out seems like the wrong thing, but we teach our children every day to use their voices, and we teach them to use the government and to use it the way it was intended,” Beth Lechner said, 4th Bookman Rd. Elementary.

Teachers said they really are just looking for more respect. They say they feel like their profession isn’t valued anymore and the students of South Carolina are paying the price.