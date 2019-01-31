South Carolina lawmakers consider gun purchase loophole

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina lawmaker has reintroduced a bill to close a loophole by extending background checks for gun purchasers from three days to five days.

Democratic Sen. Marlon Kimpson of Charleston talked at a rally at the Statehouse Thursday hosted by Lowcountry Students for Political Action. Kimpson said gun reform has been debated for too long and the General Assembly continues to take no action.

The bill was named following the aftermath of a shooting that claimed the lives of nine black parishioners in a racially motivated attack by Dylann Roof at a Charleston church in 2015. Roof was able to legally buy his gun after three days despite the fact that his background check had not been completed.

Kimpson’s district includes the Emanuel AME church where the shooting happened.