Accident on Longtown Road claims the life of Whitmell Avenue woman

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner has released the name of the passenger who was killed in a crash along Longtown Road Thursday.

Coroner Gary Watts said Barbara Shealy Munro,75, died at the scene due to blunt trauma of the torso.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are still investigating the incident.