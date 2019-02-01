Former assistant principal facing additional charges
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland County deputies say a former Dutch Fork High School assistant principal previously accused of drug-related charges is now facing seven additional charges.
Investigators say Floyd White is now charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, distribution of cocaine near a school and distribution of marijuana to a person under 18.
According to deputies, investigators began looking into White in November of 2018 thanks to a tip from the Columbia Police Department’s narcotics unit.
He was ultimately arrested on November 29, 2018 on drug charges.
As the investigation continued, deputies say they learned White excused students from school in hopes of gaining their trust and friendship.
Deputies say he would also ask students to share nude pictures on the social media app Snapchat either as himself or posing as an unidentified girl willing to have sex.
Investigators say after students turned 18 he would invite them to his house to do drugs and have sex.
Deputies say a now former teacher at Dutch Fork High School, Austin Duncan, used cocaine with White in his office.
Duncan is now charged with possession of cocaine.
Sheriff Leon Lott says the arrest would not have been possible without students coming forward and encourages parents to talk to their children and urge them to come forward if they feel White ever made them feel uncomfortable or tried to bribe or coerce them into doing something.
Lott says anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department Victim Service Unit at (803) 576-3128.