Former assistant principal facing additional charges

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland County deputies say a former Dutch Fork High School assistant principal previously accused of drug-related charges is now facing seven additional charges.

Investigators say Floyd White is now charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, distribution of cocaine near a school and distribution of marijuana to a person under 18.

According to deputies, investigators began looking into White in November of 2018 thanks to a tip from the Columbia Police Department’s narcotics unit.

He was ultimately arrested on November 29, 2018 on drug charges.

As the investigation continued, deputies say they learned White excused students from school in hopes of gaining their trust and friendship.



Deputies say he would also ask students to share nude pictures on the social media app Snapchat either as himself or posing as an unidentified girl willing to have sex.