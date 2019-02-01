Get Psyched conference takes a closer look at mental illness

Columbia,SC (WOLO) — Mental health is becoming more prevalent in today’s world.

Friday Midlands Technical College kicked off it’s get psyched presentation a two week conference to explore the trouble the mentally ill go through and how to reduce the negativity around mental illness.

Get Psyched places an emphasis on promoting mental health in our community through personal stories and photographs.

The conference runs through February 13th and focuses on mental health today, healthy minds and how to take action.