“Go Red for Women” day help raises awareness to women affected by heart disease

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Today is Go Red for Women Day. The idea is to raise awareness of the number of women affect by heart disease.

Today some of Columbia’s leaders got in on the act at City Hall.

According to the American Heart Association, a woman dies from heart disease or stroke every 80 seconds, but they say many of these deaths are preventable.

For more information on heart healthy tips, read more at http://www.heart.org/HEARTORG/HealthyLiving/Four-Weeks-of-Heart-Healthy-Tips_UCM_462873_Article.jsp#.XFS-tVVKjZ5