The Green Book: Guide to Freedom documentary interview

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Curtis interviewed Professor Henrie Treadwell about her experiences in the new documentary “The Green Book: Guide to Freedom.”

Professor Treadwell tells Curtis about her experiences of being the niece of Modjeska Simkins, who operated key Green Book location Motel Simbeth outside of Columbia, SC.

She is also the first black student to graduate from the University of South Carolina since 1877.

The documentary is about Victor H. Green’s eponymously named travel guide that allowed African Americans to safely tour the country during a time of severe institutionalized racism.

The documentary airs Monday, February 25 on the Smithsonian Channel at 8 p.m.