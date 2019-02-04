Update on Allen Benedict Court investigation

Officials inspecting all Columbia Housing properties

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- A deadly gas leak at Allen Benedict Court has prompted Columbia Fire officials to inspect every property owned by Columbia housing.

“Keep in mind that we don’t normally inspect housing authority properties, but due to what has happened we are going to inspect them,” Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said.

Jenkins says housing properties usually inspect their own units unless someone puts in a complaint with the fire department.

But that has changed, the department will now monitor the housing authorities inspections.

“We are going require a copy of that report so we can compare what they found and whether they have fixed them or made them right,” Jenkins said.

Police Chief Skip Holbrook also spoke at the press conference, releasing new information about what happened hours before the men were found.

He said the victim’s neighbor, Robert Ballard, called 911 twice the day before the bodies were found. We’re told Ballard called once for someone who was visiting him, the second call was for himself. Both calls resulted in hospital visits.

Ballard is one of three people is suing Columbia Housing Authority.

Columbia Fire and Police are continuing to investigate. In the meantime, the housing authority has to figure out what to do with Allen Benedict Court after being denied a $30 million HUD grant.

“We’re going to move forward in developing and redeveloping Allen Benedict Court,” Mayor Stephen Benjamin. “Give the people who live there the opportunity to come back into quality and safe housing. Also, work on an aggressive plan to provide more housing across the region.”