Columbia Art Center celebrates African American culture for Black History Month

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Art Center announces their plans to celebrate African American culture during Black History Month with part of its Worlds of Creativity Series.

Organizers say members of the public will be able to enjoy history through pottery, art among other events. The goal of the monthly art series is to give people exposure to other cultures throughout the City by way of art and music.

You can check the Worlds of Creativity Series Thursday February 7th, 2019 at the Columbia Art Center at 1227 Taylor street, suite C from 6-8pm.