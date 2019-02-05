Columbia council pass motion to support Allen Benedict Court investigation

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Columbia city council has thrown its weight behind an official investigation into why two men died in government housing from carbon monoxide poisoning. Hundreds of people were displaced in the aftermath.

Councilman Ed McDowell, represents the district where two men died in the Allen Benedict court apartments.

He made a motion at Tuesday night’s council meeting to give Columbia Fire, Columbia police, SLED and HUD the councils support in their investigation.

“It affords us an opportunity to uplift the notion that we want to be transparent,” McDowell said.

Council members are waiting to get information about what the housing authority board members knew leading up to the deaths and discovery of major gas leaks. In the meantime, the council plans on replacing commissioners Bobby Gist and Bessie Watson because of expired terms.

“Getting the new persons on board becomes a real critical aspect in having a full board operated,” McDowell said. “What they do in their role might be tweaked, and if it is tweaked it’s for the betterment of the board in total.”

The nominations will be announced within the next month. Along with establishing a task force to address affordable housing issues.

“Our particular role is to take persons, we nominate them, vet them, and we send them forth,” McDowell said.