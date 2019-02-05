One suspect in hospital, One sought in bank robbery

Forest Acres, S.C. (WOLO) — Police in Forest Acres were arrested after they say a man and a woman robbed a bank on Forest Dr.

Investigators say around 10am Tuesday the man and woman robbed South Carolina Federal Credit Union.

Police say when officers arrived the male suspect went back inside the bank and escaped through the back door, the female suspect got in a car and tried to drive away but was shot by officers.

Suspect wanted in connection to the South Carolina Federal Credit union armed bank robbery/Courtesy: Angela Rogers

Suspect wanted in connection to the South Carolina Federal Credit union armed bank robbery/Courtesy: Angela Rogers

Suspect wanted in connection to the South Carolina Federal Credit union armed bank robbery/Courtesy: Angela Rogers

20190205forestdrive







Investigators say she was taken to a nearby hospital.

According the FAPD chief Chief Gene Sealy she had a backpack full of cash and a weapon.

Police have K9 officers and helicopters searching for the second suspect.

If you have any information on this incident call the Forest Acres Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.