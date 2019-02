DMV office named after SC Medal of Honor recipient Kyle Carpenter

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) – A South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles Batesburg Leesville branch was named in the honor of Congressional Medal of Honor recipient, Kyle Carpenter.

While serving in Afghanistan, Carpenter took the full blast from an enemy hand grenade to save a fellow marine.

A ceremony was held to recognize Carpenter on Wednesday morning.