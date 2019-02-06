Lawmakers learn about interested parties in purchasing Santee Cooper

abccolumbiasitestaff,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – State lawmakers learned more about the parties interested in purchasing Santee Cooper.

A special committee, including members of the House and Senate along with Governor Henry McMaster heard a consultants assessment of more than a dozen offers to buy the state owned utility.

According to the consultant, three of the offers include wiping out the utility’s $8 billion debt. The money owed was incurred when it and SCE&G abandoned construction on reactors at VC Summer.
.

Categories: Local News, News, Politics, State
Share

Related

New emojis include more diversity, drop of blood f...
South Carolina senator reintroduces abortion ban b...
DMV office named after SC Medal of Honor recipient...
Report: SC still ranks worst among domestic violen...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android