Lawmakers learn about interested parties in purchasing Santee Cooper

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – State lawmakers learned more about the parties interested in purchasing Santee Cooper.

A special committee, including members of the House and Senate along with Governor Henry McMaster heard a consultants assessment of more than a dozen offers to buy the state owned utility.

According to the consultant, three of the offers include wiping out the utility’s $8 billion debt. The money owed was incurred when it and SCE&G abandoned construction on reactors at VC Summer.

