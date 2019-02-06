SLED, FAPD update search for robbery suspect

FOREST ACRES, SC (WOLO) – A manhunt continues Wednesday for a man suspected of robbing a Forest Acres bank at gunpoint Tuesday (2/5).

Wednesday morning the Forest Acres Police Department announced they believe Samuel Neathery is no longer in the Forest Acres area.

Chief Gene Sealy says Neathery has been entered into NCIC nationwide database and a warrant has been issued for armed robbery. Sealy says additional charges are forthcoming.

In addition, SLED spokesperson Thom Berry announced Wednesday that the agency is investigating the incident which included an officer-involved shooting.

Berry says, SLED conducts law enforcement officer involved shooting investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident.”

Forest Acres Police released the above picture of Neathery, 29. He is considered armed and dangerous. The Florida man is 5’8″ and 170 pounds.

His neck tattoo is obvious but authorities say he may currently have a goatee.

Around 10am Tuesday, police say he and a woman entered the South Carolina Federal Credit Union and demanded money. The woman took off with a backpack full of cash and got into this stolen gold Toyota from Georgia, but a truck hit her head-on and an officer shot her.

He remains on the run.

