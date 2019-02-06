South Carolina senator reintroduces abortion ban bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina senator has reintroduced legislation that would ban abortions in the state and possibly criminalize the act.

Wednesday, nearly 100 people gathered in the Statehouse for an anti-abortion event calling on lawmakers to pass “personhood” legislation, a bill that would stipulate life begins at conception and at that moment, has all the rights as any other citizen.

Republican Sen. Richard Cash of Powdersville said this year’s version of the bill ties the matter to South Carolina’s criminal code. If upheld, the legislation would allow the possibility for prosecutors to pursue a criminal case against individuals who willfully perform abortions.

Last year, a bill to ban nearly all abortions except for cases of rape, incest and risk to the mother’s life failed in the Senate after an hours-long filibuster.