Forest Acres Bank Robbery Suspect waives right to appear in Bond Court

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A woman suspected in a bank robbery, Monday, in Forest Acres was scheduled to appear in Bond Court Thursday afternoon. Officials say Daisy Feliberty waived her right to appear in bond court. Bond will be set at a later date, say officials.

SLED officials say the second suspect involved in the bank robbery may now be in the lowcountry.

According to SLED, new information led them to search the Charleston area for 29 year old Samuel Neathery.

Forest Acres Police say on Tuesday, Neathery and Daisy Feliberty robbed the South Carolina Federal Credit Union at gunpoint.

Investigators say Feliberty tried to drive away from the scene , she was shot by officers and taken to the hospital.

Feliberty was released from the hospital and is now in custody.

Forest Acres Police say she’s charged with armed robbery and six counts of kidnapping.

