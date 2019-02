Live Update: 2 killed at Columbia Apartment Complex

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia Police are investigating after two people were shot and killed off Alcott Drive Thursday morning. Police say the bodies of two males were found inside an apartment at the Willow Run Apartments.

ABC Columbia’s Angela Rogers has this live update from the scene.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.