Two shot, killed at Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia police say two people were shot and killed Thursday morning on Alcott Drive.

Police say they were called to Willow Run apartments just after 9 a.m.

A spokesperson for the police department says investigators and patrol officers are talking with people at the scene to gather additional information.

At this time no arrests have been announced.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspect, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or submit a tip via P3 TIPS smart phone app available on the App Store & Google Play, or visit our website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.