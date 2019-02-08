Coroner Identifies Victims in Columbia Apartment Shooting

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Coroner has identified the two victims found shot to death inside an apartment on Thursday.

According to Coroner Gary Watts,  Eric Griffin, date of birth 08/02/1994, of Woodcrest Drive, Columbia, SC, died at the scene. An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to gunshot wounds to the upper torso, says Watts.

  According to Watts, Antonio Deandre Dash, date of birth 03/25/1995, of Barrington Drive, Columbia, SC, died at the scene.  An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to gunshot wounds to the upper torso, says Watts.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the incident. Police say the bodies were found Thursday morning at Willow Run Apartments.

Columbia Police investigators have arrested a man in connection with the shootings.

Antonio Vashon Barnes, 24, is facing  two counts of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

 

Categories: Local News, News
Tags:
Share

Related

BREAKING: Richland County deputies reporting a dou...
Deputies arrest Ex-Boyfriend in Connection with Fa...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android