Coroner Identifies Victims in Columbia Apartment Shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Coroner has identified the two victims found shot to death inside an apartment on Thursday.

According to Coroner Gary Watts, Eric Griffin, date of birth 08/02/1994, of Woodcrest Drive, Columbia, SC, died at the scene. An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to gunshot wounds to the upper torso, says Watts.

According to Watts, Antonio Deandre Dash, date of birth 03/25/1995, of Barrington Drive, Columbia, SC, died at the scene. An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to gunshot wounds to the upper torso, says Watts.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the incident. Police say the bodies were found Thursday morning at Willow Run Apartments.

Columbia Police investigators have arrested a man in connection with the shootings.

Antonio Vashon Barnes, 24, is facing two counts of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.