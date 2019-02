UPDATE: Horry County officer-involved shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The incident in Horry County was the fifth officer involved shooting in the Palmetto State in 2019 and the the first involving an officer in the Horry County Police Department according to SLED officials.

In 2018, SLED officials say there were 43 officer involved shootings in South Carolina; none involved the Horry County Police Department.