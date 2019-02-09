Additional arrest, charges made in Sumter County murder case

SUMTER, SC (WOLO) –Sumter police made another arrest Friday evening in connection to a November murder.

Mary Green, 17, of 16-A Dixie St., is charged with accessory after the fact of murder and criminal conspiracy to commit armed robbery for her role in the shooting death of Chester “Rock” Stavis.

Stavis’ body was found Nov. 21, 2018, in a waterway near Dicks and Rast streets after he had been reported missing by family members.

An autopsy determined Stavis died of a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Tips received through Crime Stoppers helped police identify the suspects.

Stavis’ death, according to statements, was the result of a robbery gone bad.

Green was booked at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center where bond was set Saturday morning at $10,000 surety.

Parrish Raquan Pollard, 21, and Madison Jared Scriven, 34, were taken into custody Thursday and charged with murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Pollard was additionally charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Each also now face a kidnapping charge, which was added Friday. Bond was not set. Both men remain at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center and are expected to appear in circuit court at a later date.

An investigation is continuing.