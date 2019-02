Supporters and counter-protesters meet at Build the Wall Rally in Columbia

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- A group of protesters and ralliers clashed in downtown Columbia during a Build the Wall rally.

The rally was held at one on Assembly street in front of the Strom Thurmond building.

In the mist of the rally a group of protesters against building a border wall out numbered the rally goers saying the wall is unnecessary.

After an exchange of words the rally ended peacefully with both sides disagreeing.