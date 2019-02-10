Sen. Cory Booker campaigning in the Midlands

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Presidential hopeful Cory Booker made his first stop in the Midlands Sunday afternoon.

The New Jersey Senator hosted a South Carolina Rise Rural Healthcare Forum at Fairfield Central High School.

He answered questions from the crowd and touched on a number of issues like gun control, homelessness, and better pay.

“My first campaign stop as a candidate for presidency, I wanted to come to this community because my whole career is about going to the places that people often don’t go to, don’t talk about, don’t face and confront,” Booker said.

Booker will continue campaigning in the Midlands on Monday.

SUMTER COUNTY

WHAT: South Carolina Rise Student Forum

WHERE: Morris College, 100 West College St, Sumter, SC 29150

WHEN: 9:30 AM ET in the Neal-Jones Auditorium

DOORS OPEN: 9:00 AM ET