You can donate at ‘Hoop it Up’ Blood Drive in February

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — When it comes to saving lives, donating blood is a slam dunk.

This month the City of Columbia will host its annual “Hoop It Up” Blood Drive at the Columbia Convention Center.

You can roll up your sleeves at the blood drive on Thursday, February 21 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St.

According to the Red Cross, the need for blood is critical this time of year. All eligible donors are urged to give now. In February, extreme winter weather in some parts of the country and seasonal illnesses often make it difficult for the Red Cross to maintain a sufficient blood supply.

Red Cross officials say all presenting donors will receive an American Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code famouslyhot.