SC Emergency and Military Leaders prepare for diasters during seminar

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State leaders are looking to prepare for any upcoming disasters. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division hosted a disaster preparedness seminar for military personnel on Wednesday.

Those in attendance had the chance to discuss practices and some of the lessons learned during the response to Hurricane Florence.

In addition to the South Carolina National Guard, members of the United States Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Army Corps of Engineers were invited.