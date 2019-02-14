Celebrate female leaders at the Brookland Girls Rock awards gala

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Women leaders throughout the Midlands will be celebrated at the Brookland Girls Rock awards gala at Brookland Baptist Church for Women’s Day 2019.

Curtis talked with Tre Tailor from Brookland Baptist about the gala honors women and girls in the Midlands that have succeeded in their fields, despite personal and professional challenges.

Brookland Church officials say the “Fight the Good Fight” awards will recognize a youth (grades 4-12) as well as an adult (beyond grade 12).

The gala takes place March 30, at 6 p.m. at the Brookland Banquet and Conference Center.

Nominations are open through February 28 in several categories which include:

Sportsmanship

Entrepreneur

Humanitarian

Law

Education

The deadline for the application is Friday, February 15.

If you want to nominate someone special, click here for the application.