Richland County seeking applicants to serve on voter registration and election board

COLUMBIA, S.C (WOLO) – The Richland Legislative Delegation is accepting applications with interest in serving on the Richland County Board of Voter Registration and Elections.

Applications will be accepted beginning Monday, February 18 through Friday, March 1 at 5 p.m.

Applications are available on the Richland Legislative Delegation website or request to the contact listed.

Also, applications can be mailed to RC Legislative Delegation, PO BOX 192, Columbia SC 29202 or emailed to rclegdel@richlandcountysc.gov

For more infromation, contact the Richland Legislative Delegation Office at (803) 576-1907 or at the email above.