Sen. Elizabeth Warren to stop in Greenville this weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Elizabeth Warren is continuing her seven-state organizing tour with a stop included South Carolina.

Warren kicked off tour includes Lawrence, MA; Dover, NH; and Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Davenport, IA. Warren will continue the tour in South Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, and California.

GREENVILLE ORGANIZING EVENT IN SOUTH CAROLINA

When: Saturday, February 16

Time: Doors open at 10 a.m. and event begins at 11 a.m.

Where: West End Community Development Center, 401 Vardy Street, Greenville, SC 29601

To RSVP: click here