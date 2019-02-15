Sen. Elizabeth Warren to stop in Greenville this weekend

Quintara Hatten,

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Elizabeth Warren is continuing her seven-state organizing tour with a stop included South Carolina.

Warren kicked off tour includes Lawrence, MA; Dover, NH; and Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Davenport, IA. Warren will continue the tour in South Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, and California.

GREENVILLE, S.C. :

GREENVILLE ORGANIZING EVENT IN SOUTH CAROLINA

When: Saturday, February 16

Time: Doors open at 10 a.m. and event begins at 11 a.m.

Where: West End Community Development Center, 401 Vardy Street, Greenville, SC 29601

To RSVP: click here

Categories: News, Politics, State
Share

Related

5 victims, shooter dead; 5 police officers injured...
2 potential suspects under arrest after attack on ...
Local elementary school celebrates Chinese New Yea...
Donations distributed to Allen Benedict Court resi...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android