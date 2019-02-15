Sen. Kamala Harris will hold town hall meeting this weekend in Columbia

Quintara Hatten,

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Senator Kamala Harris will hold a town hall meeting in Columbia to share her vision for the county and take questions from South Carolinians about issues important to them.

The town hall will be moderated by Mayor Steve Benjamin.

Columbia Town Hall with Senator Kamala Harris: 

When: Saturday, February 16

Time: 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: The Brookland Health and Wellness Center, 1066 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia, SC 29169

