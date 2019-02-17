Victim identified in Gervais Street shooting

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Columbia Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead and two others injured.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Gervais Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday where they found three victims in the parking lot.

An officer found one victim, Darold Kevin Dantzler, II,21, with significant injuries and began performing CPR on him. Dantzler was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says 21-year-old Darold Kevin Dantzler, II died as a result of gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Two additional males were treated by EMS at the scene before being taken to a local hospital. At this time, their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Officers believe that there was an argument between a few people before the shooting occurred.

Investigators have conducted interviews regarding the incident and are working to gather information regarding the suspect (s).

Citizens with information about the crime are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.