Presidents Day closings in the Midlands

COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- Monday is Presidents Day!

Presidents day is often observed on the third Monday of February and also the birthday of former president George Washington.

While many people will be home from work and school, several businesses will not be operating on their regular schedules today.

Here is a list of the following closures:

Federal offices

State offices

County offices

Department of Motor Vehicles

Most Banks

Post Offices

Richland County Recreation

Sumter National Forests

Business to operate on regular schedule include

Library

Curbside Trash and Recycling

State Museum

Businesses will return to regular operating hours tomorrow.