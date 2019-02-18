Presidents Day closings in the Midlands
COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- Monday is Presidents Day!
Presidents day is often observed on the third Monday of February and also the birthday of former president George Washington.
While many people will be home from work and school, several businesses will not be operating on their regular schedules today.
Here is a list of the following closures:
- Federal offices
- State offices
- County offices
- Department of Motor Vehicles
- Most Banks
- Post Offices
- Richland County Recreation
- Sumter National Forests
Business to operate on regular schedule include
- Library
- Curbside Trash and Recycling
- State Museum
Businesses will return to regular operating hours tomorrow.