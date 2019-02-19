South Carolina governor, lawmakers push veteran affairs bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and members of the General Assembly are supporting legislation to elevate the Department of Veteran Affairs to a cabinet level position.

A bipartisan group of legislators and veterans from various branches of the military held a news conference Tuesday at the Statehouse in support of legislation to create the Division of Veteran Affairs within the executive branch of government.

The director of the division would be appointed by the governor and approved by the General Assembly as other cabinet positions.

McMaster said after nine years of lawmakers working on the bill, it is time to pass it.

Greer Rep. Bobby Cox and a member of the U.S. Army Reserves said elevating the profile of the department shows the state cares about veterans.