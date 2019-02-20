Conservation groups asking judge to halt offshore drilling on SC coast during lawsuit

Quintara Hatten,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The battle against offshore drilling in South Carolina continues.

Conservation groups that have filed a lawsuit against the Trump Administration to prevent offshore drilling along the coast are now asking for a judge to issue an injunction against making preparations. This includes seismic air gun blasting, until the case is heard.

Last month, a judge halted issuance of testing permits during the partial government shutdown.

Categories: News, State
Tags:
Share

Related

Federal judge halts offshore drilling work on SC c...
SC’s Rep. Joe Cunningham to introduce offsho...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android