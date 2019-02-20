Conservation groups asking judge to halt offshore drilling on SC coast during lawsuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The battle against offshore drilling in South Carolina continues.

Conservation groups that have filed a lawsuit against the Trump Administration to prevent offshore drilling along the coast are now asking for a judge to issue an injunction against making preparations. This includes seismic air gun blasting, until the case is heard.

Last month, a judge halted issuance of testing permits during the partial government shutdown.