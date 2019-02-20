Recruiting Solutions to host job fair tomorrow

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – On Thursday, February 21, Recruiting Solutions will be hosting a job fair to fill industrial, office professional and information technology positions in Columbia, South Carolina in addition to manufacturing jobs in Camden, SC.

Open interviews will be held and applicants are asked to bring a copy of their updated resume. If you are unable to attend the hiring event, you are encouraged to apply online at www.recruitingsolutionsonline. com

When: Thursday, February 21

11:00 am – 3:00 pm (Columbia)

1:00 pm – 3:00 pm (Camden)

Where: Recruiting Solutions

1441 Main St.

(3rd Floor – Palmetto Room)

Columbia, SC 29201

Goodwill Job Connection

1671 Springdale Dr (Suite 1A)

Camden, SC 29020