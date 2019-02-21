Black History Heritage Ball at Greenview Park

COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)-  Columbia Parks and Recreation is extending an invitation for the community to celebrate Black History month with a Heritage Ball!

Greenview Park will be hosting the Heritage Ball for ages 18 and up Sunday, February 24th from 5 p.m to 8 p.m.

The event will include live entertainment and dinner and costs $10 per ticket to enter.

Guests are encouraged to wear African print dresses, shirts, pants or semi-formal attire.

Greenview Park is located at  6700 David Street, Columbia, S.C 29203.

Tickets can be purchased at any recreation center with a check or money order.

To find a recreation center near you click here 
If you would like to purchase a ticket with cash or a debit/credit card

visit the Parks and Recreation Department Administration Office located at 1111 Recreation Drive. For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 803-545-3100.

